FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Friday, the Fresno Mayor held a community meeting at a troubled Fresno Trailer Park, as residents fear eviction.

Our station has been investigating Trails End Mobile Home Park in North Fresno for nearly a year. We broke the story of the park’s suspended operating permit, which led to action.

Dozens of residents met at the center of Trails End, which was the site of a deadly fire last year.

“It’s crazy, I have never lived like this,” said Trails End tenant Kim Bellensand. “No hot water. I do my dishes outside in a tub.”

Bellensand has lived at Trails End for 14 years. She has no water or heat, so she uses the bathtubs outside to wash her dishes and water her plants.

She and several other tenants were given notices requiring changes to their property or have a court-appointed contractor in charge of cleaning up the park to do it, and that is exactly what happened yesterday.

“Took all my gardening stuff they started taking things off my porch,” Bellensand.

In the last 24 hours, Fresno Police officers have been called out twice as the tenants and contractor fight over work that needs to be done at the neglected park.

“It didn’t get like this overnight and we can’t fix it overnight,’ said tenant Barbara Smith.

In the last year at the park, two fires destroyed five trailers and killed Ronald Richardson. Our investigation prompted the city to take over jurisdiction of all Fresno Mobile Home Parks and officials promised to help at Trails End.

“Thank you, Jerry Dyer, you came and smiled for the camera and said you were here to help? Where is the help?” said tenant Leslie Wright.

Several hazards including crumbling sidewalks, overgrown trees, and broken pipes have been fixed since the city stepped in.

“Councilmember Bredefeld and I promised to help and we did,” said Dyer. “We cleaned this place up.”

But the contractor in charge is now recommending the sale of the park to a Stockton-based corporation named Harmony Communities. Attorney Mariah Thompson represents about a dozen tenants against the sale. Thompson claims Harmony Communities has a history of steep rent hikes, intimidating residents, and has extremely strict living rules.

“What is happening in this park is a tragedy, it started as a tragedy and it is ending as a tragedy,” said Thompson.

Fresno has an ordinance for mobile home parks that does not allow for a rent increase of more than 10% once a year.

Dyer called a community meeting at the park to ease fears of residents that worry that they could be evicted. City officials handed out rent control and eviction protection pamphelts but said the future of the park is out of their hands.

“The court is the one to make the determination about the future of this park not the city of Fresno,” said Dyer.