Time is running out to heal the Central Valley’s drought

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It has been a dry January in Fresno. Only trace amounts of rainfall were recorded by the National Weather Service at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Records show it to be the driest January Fresno has seen in decades, but there are still a few months of the rainy season left so still time for storms to come through the area.

“My greatest concern was the spigot was going to turn off on the first of the year and that’s what it’s done,” said Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Following a wet December with multiple storms dumping rain in the Central Valley and snow on the mountains, Jacobsen says they are now settling in for the reality that comes with a dry January.

“Anticipate another drought year. We’re making decisions off of what we know now and what we know now is it doesn’t look good.”

The National Weather Service says this January is tied for the least amount of rain Fresno has received since they started recording in the 1800s. The last time we had a January this dry was 1948.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South says while Fresno county did get significant rainfall this December it’s not enough to ensure we’ll get out of a drought.

“We would need for a complete recovery to get out of this drought,” said South. “We would need a very very wet winter which doesn’t look like it’s going to happen given the January up to now given the prognostications for the month of February.”

The Fresno County Farm Bureau adds that they are already noticing the snow in the mountains melting – which isn’t something they like to see until the spring.