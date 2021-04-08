Those 16 and older can now sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that those 16 and up are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

With parent permission for those 16 and 17, they can now sign up Thursday evening to receive their COVID-19 vaccine if their provider has supplies currently.

Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said this announcement is new, and he is hoping more people will choose to get vaccinated.

“So as of today, Fresno County is announcing we are opening it up to 16 and over to everyone, so we are making it a little earlier than April 15,” said Prado.

Originally Fresno County was going to vaccine those 16 and older starting April 15th, but the county said with enough supplies and a surplus of appointments, they can start vaccinating those 16 and up starting April 8.

“We have thousands of appointments that we made available and there are still thousands available today so we have made some calls at our mass vaccination site and we made some calls to our providers and they are seeing that all around the system,” said Prado.

Prado said those 16 and 17 have only been approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said the more people get vaccinated, the closer the county is to getting heard immunity.

“How do we convince people? How do we actually get through the skepticism and hesitancy which is actually going to impede to get to herd immunity as fast as we can,” said Dr. Vohra.

Dr. Vohra said this week Fresno County was given more than 48,000 doses. Meaning they are that much closer to reaching their goal of having 500,000 doses available for Fresno County residents by early next week.

“The expansion with so many other pharmacies and even Walmart coming online is very exciting that now people have a lot more doors to walk into. But we have to continue to be vigilant to know that works with our population,” said Vohra.