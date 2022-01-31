This is why Fresno County’s superintendent of schools is retiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino announced on Monday that he will not be seeking a third term in that office.

For almost a decade, Yovino has been at the forefront of education while serving as Fresno County’s Superintendent of Schools.

A Fresno native and Fresno State alum, he took office in 2013 as the 21st superintendent of schools. Since then, he’s been a champion for all children, advocating initiatives and programs addressing the issues of poverty, homelessness, and the importance of early education.

“Our mission really is simple, we provide service to schools,” says Yovino.

But after dedicating more than 30 years to education, he said that he would not be seeking a third term in office, choosing to serve the community in other ways.

“90% of my day, and I mean a 24-hour day, I’m working. It’s time to take that 90% and balance that out a little bit,” says Yovino.

A husband, father, and grandfather, Yovino says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family after losing loved ones to COVID-19.

“We’ve all faced this pandemic of COVID and has nothing to do with work and time, but how it’s affected the community and people’s loved ones. You know it’s time to spend time with those around me that are older than me, that I didn’t have time to do that,” says Yovino.

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools oversees 345 schools in 32 school districts in Fresno County, with more than 200,000 students.

As well as volunteering, Yovino says he will continue running his non-profit organization that helps provide pet food to pet owners who cannot afford to buy it.

He also has advice for the next superintendent of schools.

“This job is to really be there to be that person that’s going to support them get them to where they need to go so children and their schools can be successful,” says Yovino.

Yovino will continue to lead the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools until his current term ends in January 2023.