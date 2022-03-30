MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – The City of Madera celebrated its newest fire station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Station 58 was approved through Measure K funding back in 2016.

“I’m glad the citizens responded,” said Matthew Watson, assistant fire chief for station 58.

The station features three apparatus bays, sleeping areas for up to ten personnel, a day room, a kitchen, as well as safety features that reduce crews’ exposure to carcinogens and hazardous materials.

“The citizens responded at a very high rate and people knew there was a need for public safety in Madera city,” Assistant Chief Watson said.

Station 58 also has a fire truck with a ladder that extends nearly 100 feet to knock down even the most aggressive fires.

“It has taken the city of Madera forty years to bring this station here, I’ve lived here all my life and I was so excited that we have this representation,” Madera City Councilmember CeCe Gallegos said.

The station is located near the airport and is modeled aesthetically after the Madera Municipal Airport.