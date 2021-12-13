The impacts of the storm across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Residents across the Central Valley woke up Monday morning to gray skies and slick roads.

The storm’s impact was felt heavily throughout the region and in one northeast Fresno neighborhood, a toppled tree crushed a vehicle.

Officials with both Fresno’s Department of Public Works and the CHP say a lot of planning takes place prior to harsh weather events so that little to no damage is caused.

“A lot of the calls that we receive from our constituents are plugged drains – and trees are also a big concern,” says Scott Mozier with the Department of Public Works.

Mozier says planning for any kind of winter storm begins in the fall, so they improve their staffing numbers to ensure crews are always on standby.

“We can rapidly go from one of our crew members being out handling calls, we can quickly go up to 30 or 40 as the need arises,” says Mozier.

One of their biggest concerns during a harsh weather event is the possibility of downed trees affecting roads or causing any sort of major damage. Constant monitoring is key to mitigating any risk.

“Things like checking our pumps, to street underpasses, with storm drain systems, we’re checking those out, and making sure everything is up and running,” says Mozier.

With the rain leaving behind wet roads, CHP recommends motorists drive safely and are well-equipped when hitting the roads.

“Just be prepared, take a once over of your car, make sure it’s in tip-top shape, and again if you’re heading up to the snow make sure you have those chains,” says Mike Salas with Fresno CHP.

Salas says they get a lot of calls during harsh weather events, such as downed trees, flooding, or car crashes.

Meanwhile, crews from PG&E were hard at work managing vegetation to prevent a possible hazard.

“Making sure that any trees we identified as a possible hazard to lines were dealt with before the storm arrived,” says PG&E’s Denny Boyles.