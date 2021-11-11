‘The Buchanan Eight’ Friends, family gather to remember local heroes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Organizers of the 17th annual Hubbard Baro Memorial Golf Tournament Thursday at Fort Washington Country Club say the event is meant to honor local veterans, particularly eight young men from Buchanan High School who were killed in the line of duty.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Veterans Hospital rehabilitation unit to help and support local veterans.

“Every year, it’s such an honor to know how this community comes together to support not only these eight but veterans in general,” says Terry Baro mother of Jeremiah Baro, one of the “Buchanan Eight.”

For Terry Baro, the memory of her son, who died while serving in Iraq, remains vivid and bold.

“He sang, he rapped, so I have CDs of him, whenever I’m missing him, I can just put that CD in and hear him,” says Baro.

Community members, friends, and family came together to golf for a purpose.

More than 10 years have passed and Jeff Hubbard, the father of Jared and Nathan Hubbard, says he’s amazed by the community’s outpouring of love and support to honor his sons’ legacies.

“I like to see that people care and that they get together and reflect the country and the sacrifices of what it takes to get here,” says Jeff Hubbard.

Both Hubbard and Baro say they champion the fundraiser’s effort to help take care of the veterans who have served the country. The golf tournament served as a reminder to people to never forget.

What started as a group of friends playing golf to honor the lives of Jared Hubbard and Jeremiah Baro is growing each year to celebrate the life and legacy of the eight who died in the line of duty.

“Veterans need to be acknowledged and those that gave some and many gave all, and this is what these guys did, they gave it all,” says one of the event’s organizers.