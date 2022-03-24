FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Residents of a Fresno mobile home park, where a man died in a fire last year, are calling on the Fresno City Council to stop a potential sale.

Around a dozen tenants passionately spoke to the city council to demand that the council allow the resident to run the park instead of a corporation.

Our station has been investigating Trails End Mobile Home Park for a year and uncovered its suspended operating permit that led to the city taking over the jurisdiction of the park.

“If Harmony takes over none of us is going to be able to pay rent and we have no money to move out on,” said Trails End Tenant Patsy Rajskup.

“There are widows, there are single mothers, and there are working poor that live in our trailer park,” said Trails End Tenant Leslie Wright. “My income won’t qualify.”

With signs in their hand, around a dozen Trails End Residents’ had a clear message to the Fresno City Council, don’t allow Harmony Communities to buy the park, but instead, let the tenants buy the park and run it themselves.

“What we are asking is for you guys to stand on your word,” said the Attorney for a dozen tenants, Mariah Thompson. “The Mayor came to Trails End and promised to help residents.”

Last year, two fires destroyed five mobile homes and killed Ronald Richardson. Our station broke the story of the suspended operating permit and the city stepped in and took the park owner to court.

The court-appointed a third-party receiver to get the park up to code and the clean-up and repairs began. Several violations have been fixed including overgrown trees, crumbling streets, and overcrowded lots.

Now the third party is recommending Harmony Communities, who is currently working as the contractor on the property become the owner of the park.

“They are underway they are reputable and they are putting their own money away at it,” said Receiver Mark Adams.

Thompson claims that Harmony has a record of steep rent increases and strict tenant rules.

In 2019, Thompson represented residents at Shady Lake Mobile Home Park in Fresno County after Harmony took over.

“Their rent went up more than 75% in three years,” said Thompson.

The state does have rent protection but it doesn’t apply to mobile home parks. The situation at Shady Lakes was so concerning for Supervisor Brian Pacheco that he brought forward a rent control bill for the county.

“I felt that they were being held captive and being disadvantaged farmworkers I felt like something needed to be done for them,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco said since then he was notified that the owner of Shady Lakes and the residents have come to an agreement to run the park through a cooperative, which allows the tenants to run the park themselves.

Thompson said that some tenants at Trails End want to run the park too. They would need to get funding and get a majority vote from all current tenants.

Some Trails End residents fear the same fate.

“They will make it so difficult for us that we are going to have to move,” said Trails End Tenant Patricia.

Thompson said that 7-day eviction notices have been posted on some residences but Adams said no one has been evicted.

Thompson said Harmony Communities has unrealistic rules like requiring residents to have dogs on a leash even inside of their fences and only patio furniture and garbage or recycling cans can be placed outside the home.

Fresno has a Mobile Home Park Rent Control Ordinance that only allows for a 10% rent increase once a year, as long as the park forms a committee and submits bylaws to the city. Thompson said that has been done by Trails End.

In order for a co-op to buy Trails End, they would need outside funding and would need a majority of residents to vote for it.

The third-party receiver that was appointed by the court said while he isn’t opposed to a co-op he said it would take too long.

“I don’t think people should live in danger for 6 months to a year while that transaction is being contemplated,” said Adams.

The lawyer for the dozen Trails End residents said the co-op could be formed in 90 days. Ultimately, it is going to be up for a Judge to decide the future owner of the park, not the city council but they can give a recommendation to the court.

The next court date is April 30.