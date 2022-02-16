Tempers flare as residents express concern about new low-income housing unit coming to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – It was a heated town hall meeting in Hanford on Wednesday night as neighbors expressed concerns about a new multi-family low-income housing unit coming to the city.

People were so upset during the meeting, that many residents ended up having to be escorted out by police. Someone even started a chant to recall the mayor and city council, and it all revolves around a housing project for low-income families, that the community says they just found out about this past week.

“We will not relocate but we are willing to talk about,” developer Jessica Bezac started to say before she was cut off by reaction from the crowd.

Most of the people attending the town hall meeting weren’t against a multi-family housing unit for low-income families, but they have concerns about it being built on the corner of 11th Avenue and North Star Drive.

“We will not allow this to happen in this town, not in my backyard,” one person said during the meeting.

Many neighbors say they fear the lot between the River Oaks Apartments and the Fargo Crossing Shopping Center is too small to fit a three-story building, and believe it’s not the right place to house vulnerable populations. Many community members were worried it was a homeless shelter, but the developer, a company named Upholdings, says it’ll house low-income families and individuals transitioning into permanent housing and will have extra support for residents.

Another concern neighbors had was they say they feel blindsided, not knowing this development was in the works. The developer says they already owned the land, and it was already zoned for the type of building they wanted. Since it was a private sale, the city doesn’t have the ability to stop the project.

“This isn’t a city project, a private-sector project, and they purchased the land by right of authority,” said Councilmember Amanda Saltray.

The $34 million project will offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments at a reduced rate. Kings County put in one million dollars that were allocated specifically for projects like this. The rest is paid for from a variety of sources, including federal tax credits.

Still, despite heated debates from the crowd- the developer says the project is happening. Whether neighbors like it or not.

“We’re gonna fund millions for homeless individuals? It’s not right, and I don’t care how it sounds, you guys aren’t welcome here,” said a citizen during the meeting.