Teen killed after argument turns into shooting outside Fresno bowling alley, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting outside a bowling alley that left an 18-year-old dead. The incident took place at Bowlero on Blackstone Avenue on Friday night.

“We had two groups that had entered into the establishment. A verbal argument had occurred and it turned physical. That argument continued into the parking lot where shots were then fired,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old who’d been the shooting victim. He’d received several gunshot wounds.”

Lt. Dooley said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced dead. Police said it was a gang-related, isolated incident.

One eyewitness caught the moment a man pulled out a weapon. She asked to remain anonymous, but she recorded video as she notices the armed man.

“He has a gun! He has a gun!” she’s heard alerting her friends and nearby customers in the video.

“I noticed there was a fight, and the family was in front of us. It was like two or three families all together with like two kids. And I look at the guy and I hear the gun and I say omg he has a gun,” she told our newsroom.

The eyewitness said she got out of the parking lot when she heard three or four gunshots.

“It’s really scary, I was in the middle of two guys both with guns.”

Detectives said they’ve received conflicting statements on who was the shooter.

“Because of the amount of witnesses and the amount of surveillance video, our detectives have an awful lot to go through to try and identify everyone who was involved,” said Dooley.

Fresno PD is increasing patrol in the area, especially because it’s also Superbowl weekend.

“Any time we have a shooting in the City of Fresno, it’s a tragedy. We don’t want something like this to take place in our community,” he said.

If you have any information or video about the incident, please contact the police.