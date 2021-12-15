Sweaters for Madera school children provided by anonymous donor

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at a Madera elementary school have new sweaters thanks to an anonymous donation and a delivery by Santa Claus.

Madera Unified announced Wednesday that an anonymous donor provided $4,700 for the purchase of sweaters and t-shirts for over 200 students at La Vina Elementary School.

“One of the things that the students really appreciate is just the caring that somebody took the time to care about them,” said Principal Moises Perez.

School officials say the donor was very excited about how they chose to use the money.