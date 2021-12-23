Suspected DUI driver crashes into police car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver crashed into a police car that was diverting traffic while workers were filling a pothole in Fresno, police say.

According to police, around 8:47 p.m. a police officer was blocking a lane on Shaw Avenue while a pothole was being filled by city workers. Police say a car rear-ended the officer’s vehicle while he was in it, resulting in mild injuries for the officer.

Fresno Police say a drunk driver hit a Fresno Police Officer’s car. They say the officer was sitting in the road in front of a large pothole that FPD had gotten complaints about when it happened. Police say all their lights were on. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/m0bVohYVKZ — Katherine Phillips (@KatPhillipsTV) December 24, 2021

Police say they identified the driver of the vehicle as Valentine Uribe. Police say they suspect Uribe of driving while under the influence. According to police, Uribe has a prior DUI charge from May and was also driving with a suspended license.