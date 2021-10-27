Students at Fresno Pacific speak out after board denies creation of LGBTQ+ Pride Club

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Pacific University president has issued a statement after the board denied the formation of an LGBTQ+ Pride Club on campus Wednesday because it would “not be consistent with the Confession of Faith of the university or the USMB.”

Senior at Fresno Pacific and one of the organizers of the LGBTQ+ Pride Club, Justin St. George, says the formation of the club started as a Christian leadership class project where students were asked to identify an area of need within the community and to find a solution to that need.

“Within our research, we found out that Fresno Pacific University is Title IX exempt,” St. George says. “Because of that, they are able to openly discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals as well as actively turn down students for on-campus jobs and leadership opportunities.”

St. George says although the board has denied the club from forming on campus, he still plans to work with Christian faith leaders in the Central Valley to set up off-campus meeting spots to help people in the Fresno Pacific LGBTQ+ community feel supported.