Strong storm topples trees, causes power outages throughout Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Heavy rain and wind that hit the valley Monday morning caused power outages throughout Fresno County.

The strong storm toppled over a large tree in a northwest Fresno neighborhood, causing a power outage near Fairmont Avenue.

“I couldn’t believe it! I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Lauran Bethell.

It was 3:00 in the morning when Bethell drove around the corner on Fairmont and saw a large tree laying across the road after it was knocked over by Monday morning’s strong winds and rain.

“Both the taxi driver and I were sort of speechless for a moment,” said Bethell.

It’s one of the multiple trees that were knocked over by the storm, taking out power lines on the way down. PG&E reported nearly 6000 customers in the Fresno division were without power on Monday morning, however, spokesperson Jeff Smith says they were preparing for more.

“because of the severity of this storm and the amount of hours we were expecting to see those rainy and windy conditions, we were prepared to have crews respond to a higher number of outages,” explained Smith.

Scott Mozier from Fresno’s Public Works Department says during preparation for the storm, the city was specifically focused on streets with large trees, trying to get ahead of possible flooding

“we focused energy on some of the neighborhoods that have large trees, number of leaves down in the gutter…so, street sweeping crews have been active getting that picked up because the storm drain doesn’t work if it’s blocked,” Mozier said.

If you come across any pools of standing water, it’s important to remember not to walk through it or try to wade in it, there could be power lines.