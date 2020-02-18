State lawmakers expected to apologize to those placed in Japanese internment camps

FRESNO, California — State lawmakers are expected to apologize to the families of more than 100,000 people placed in Japanese internment camps during World War II.

The California State Assembly is expected to approve a resolution Thursday.

Back in 1988, Congress gave survivors each $20,000 in reparations, but now after nearly 80 years the issue has surfaced once again.

The Assemblyman who proposed the resolution said he wants the california legislature to officially acknowledge and apologize while camp survivors are still alive.

One survivor is Les Ouchida.

He was just 5 years old, living in Fresno with his family when internment began for them.

They like many, were forced to abandon jobs, businesses and homes.

Les cites the findings of a presidential commission on why it happened.

“Racial prejudice, war hysteria and lack of political leadership.

So there was a lot of people not just politicians that didn’t speak up.” said Les Ouchida.

Les is now 82 years old, a volunteer at the california museum who often gives his insights to school children.

On Thursday, Les, as well as, many others are expected to, after so many years, get an apology.