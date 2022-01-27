Sports Director Andrew Marden is heading to Beijing for the 2022 Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is just days until one of the world’s biggest sporting events: the 2022 Olympics.

Sports Director Andrew Marden started his trip to Beijing on Thursday. Once there, he will be in charge of covering the event for Nexstar stations all over the country.

“I’m going to have daily features, daily live reports with stations all over the county,” said Marden.

It all starts at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport, where Marden caught a flight to Los Angeles. There he will spend the next two nights in quarantine at a hotel before catching a 17-hour flight to Beijing.

China has tightened its travel restrictions due to recent COVID-19 case numbers.

“We were told to check-in, go to your room, and don’t mingle with anybody. They want to make sure we are safe not in the realm of testing positive for COVID-19,” said Marden.

The testing requirements are also much tighter at these Olympic games compared to the summer games held in Tokyo in 2021.

“We’re going to be tested every single day for COVID. They’re putting us in what they call a ‘closed-loop system.’ We’re not going to be allowed to mingle with anybody that’s not Olympic personnel,” said Marden.

Over the course of the next month, he will be working long hours covering the winter games, which this year, include two Central Valley Olympians.

Alysa Liu, a two-time national champion of figure skating who is 16 years and six months old, making her the youngest member of Team USA. She was born in Clovis.

Katie Tannenbaum, a skeleton racer who is representing the Virgin Islands, went to Clovis West High School.

Andrew is just one of seven Nexstar Nation reporters who will be providing Olympic coverage.