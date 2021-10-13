Some Central Valley businesses continue to struggle with staff shortages

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Across the Central Valley, some local businesses are still having a tough time staffing up enough to stay open as the effects of COVID-19 continue to ripple through the economy.

Kellie Eanni is a manager with the job matching service, Hire Up Staffing, in Fresno.

She knows firsthand the struggles both employers and job seekers are facing and a big part of that has to do with job seekers.

“We are definitely busy with clients calling us, giving us multiple orders,” says Eanni. “It is a candidate’s market right now, so they are able to negotiate certain things that maybe wouldn’t have been possible two years ago, almost prior to COVID.”

Eanni says that they’re not seeing as many job seekers available and ready to work.

Also, lack of childcare for working parents and a national change in lifestyle priorities factor in, so employers are having to offer more to attract personnel.

“Things changed when COVID hit,” says Eanni. “Remote work is a huge one and that’s a perk for a lot of people. People want to be at home. We are also seeing that companies are willing to train somebody and offer larger salaries.”

Scott Miller with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce says businesses across the area are continuing to have a tough time hiring.

“There’s no question that the biggest business issue of the year is the inability of small businesses in particular, but businesses of every size, to rebuild their work source as the demand grows,” says Miller.

Morgan Powell owns Copper Mane Salon, a booth rental salon, in Old Town Clovis.

Since opening in October, she knows the challenge of finding people to rent to after they’ve gone to beauty school.

“It’s really hard finding fresh new people out of school to train, hire, get them into the salon to get them educated as well,” says Powell.

Out of the six salon booths, she’s looking to rent out four but says she’s willing to take her time, hiring new candidates to occupy her salon.

“I believe [that] in the hair beauty industry, it’s always quality over quantity,” says Powell.