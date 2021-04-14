Selfies with vaccination cards leading to personal information being stolen

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – There is a warning for those posting selfies with their proof of vaccination cards.

These cards may not have your social security number on them but the Better Business Bureau says you’d be surprised what a scammer can do with just your legal name and birthdate.

Both of those things are on these vaccine cards.

Right now, there is excitement in those who have had the vaccine and they want to share the news on social media.

But the BBB wants to make sure if you’re posting that you’re doing so safely.

It’s the latest social media craze.

Our timelines are filling up with selfies of the growing number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A simple search on Instagram leads you to endless scrolling of proud Americans posing with their proof of protection.

“This is a great opportunity to remind people to watch what you post on social media,” Clayton Alexander, BBB communications specialist, said.

The BBB says this is the new ‘I voted’ trend.

Now, it’s ‘I’m vaccinated.’

But the organization is sending a new warning that those vaccine cards are catching the eye of scammers.



“What are two things when you’re setting up an account that they ask for? It’s your name and birthdate,” Alexander said.

Those things are listed right there on your card.

The BBB worries that with this information, scammers could target your credit cards, create online accounts under your identity, or even file tax returns in your name.

Not only that but the online marketplace has been flooded with COVID scams including phony vaccine cards that are up for sale.



In a search on eBay, there was a four-pack of blank, fraudulent vaccination cards up for sale for $35 and the listing showed 23 had already been sold.

So instead of posting your card, the BBB says for those wanting to share their vaccination status online, Facebook offers pandemic-related photo frames as one way to safely show you’ve been vaccinated.

those who are making and selling vaccine cards online, that is illegal.

It’s also illegal for you to buy a fake vaccination record card according to the FBI.