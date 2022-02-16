‘Scary situation’: Family of street vendors recall being attacked during Valentine’s Day robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A family of street vendors who were attacked on Valentine’s Day is speaking out Wednesday night about the ordeal and the arrest of the suspect.

Sisters Nana Luz Beltran and Elvia Cordova said the attack happened quickly and without warning. They say their dad has worked for 30 years providing for his family and when the suspect tried to take advantage of that, their first instinct was to fight back.

Photos and a new angle of witness video show the chaos and the bruises left behind following the violent attack.

“He started punching my sister, my sister, of course, she fought back she started punching him back,” said Beltran. “He grabbed the gift he tried shoving it in the car, the gift was too big, by this time my sister turned around and seen [him].”

They said the suspect, now identified by authorities as 21-year old Martin Chavez, tried stealing their gifts. The family fought back, which then enraged Chavez.

“My dad ran, and he ended up punching my dad he ended up stabbing my dad in his hand with what, I don’t know,” explained Beltran.

The ordeal left them shaken, but also thankful to those who stepped in and had him identified so quick.

“I want to thank the Fresno PD for being for really stepping up and for mainly the people, the community thank you for stepping up,” Cordova said.

They say it’s important to not only stand up for their families but for their communities as well.

“My dad is just somebody who is trying to make a living, my sisters, they help the family and this was a very scary, scary situation,”

The other thing the sisters wanted the public to know is they have not set up a GoFundMe account.

If you find one, do not donate to it, because it does not belong to them.