Sanger police utilize surveillance system to help prevent crime

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) – Sanger police are seeing success with their beefed-up video policing program. The department added additional state-of-the-art surveillance this summer and the cameras are now leading to arrests and preventing crime.

“If you’re going to be out in Sanger doing things, we have another tool to apprehend you if you’re committing crimes against people and property,” Lt. Jason Boust with the Sanger Police Department said.

What started with just a few cameras in parks and around the police department, has become a network of real-time crime and traffic surveillance around the city.

“Just in a short period of time, we’ve used it multiple times to both prove and disprove crime. We’ve had a couple instances where people have reported street racing. We got the vehicles pulled over, checked the cameras. They weren’t racing,” Boust said.

He said their state-of-the-art software and dozens of cameras will be rolling at strategically placed locations. They can search out specific suspects and vehicles based on everything from hair color to paint jobs.

“Let’s say it’s a red vehicle and I wanted to check last night, this would be all the red vehicles that went through that intersection,” Boust said.

The department recently used the technology when an alleged reckless driver sped away instead of stopping. Instead of a pursuit through town, endangering people’s lives, the cameras captured the driver’s license plate and he was later taken into custody.

Boust said the technology has been both helping solve cases and build cases against criminals.

“If this camera system can help save one person or we can prevent crime with them then I think it’s a worthwhile endeavor,” he said.

He said some people have raised concerns, but they’re not using the cameras for spying on anyone or catching red-light runners at intersections.

The department plans on expanding the surveillance program in the future.