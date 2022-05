FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A special event is being organized this weekend by the family of a home health and hospice patient as a way of expressing their appreciation for the care provided to their late mother.

The event will take place Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Park at 855 North Clovis Avenue.

There will be vendors including the Fresno Street Eats food trucks, silent auctions as well as the Hospice support pony.