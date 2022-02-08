Safer Internet Day: Central Valley task force working to protect children from online predators

CBS47 News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Tuesday, January 8th is Safer Internet Day. A special task force is working to protect children in the Central Valley from online predators.

Internet crimes against children are an issue that is becoming all too common in Fresno County.

According to Internet Crimes Against Children, also known as ICAC,  Fresno county has received more than 600 cyber tips as of Tuesday. In 2021, they received more than 4,000.

ICAC has 61 different task forces across the country, one of them being right here in the Central Valley.

