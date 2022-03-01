PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE) – Authorities spent the day putting up flyers in Parlier as they urge the community to come forward with information that can help solve the fatal shooting of a teen.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Ricardo Chavana was killed around 11 p.m. Sunday, February 20, when a suspect came into the backyard of his family’s home and fired nine shots through a window.

While the motive for the shooting remains unknown, officials say they are certain Ricardo was an innocent victim who was not the suspect’s intended target.

Ricardo’s mother, Maria Chavana, says her son’s sudden death has left her heartbroken. She says her son, a starting pitcher for Parlier High School’s baseball team, had big dreams that were wrongfully stolen away from him.

A $9,000 reward is now being offered by authorities for information leading to an arrest in this case.

“It’s time for those who know something to step up,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post about the reward.

Maria says she is hoping those involved in the murder of her son are held responsible for their actions.

“I just want you to turn yourself in to the authorities. Like you came into my backyard and stole my baby’s life,” said Maria.

At this point, officials are not ruling out if the suspect was working alone, or with other people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.