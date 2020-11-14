FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Retailers across the country are running out of space heaters. That’s because many restaurants who rely on outdoor dining to keep business up and running are working to adapt to the cold weather.

“Well, the outdoor dining! You know, everyone had to be outside, the holidays, they can’t be inside, they gotta be outside,” said Jeffrey Pryde, Pastime Ace Hardware manager,

As coronavirus cases climb, so do fears of new restrictions.

With winter coming many restaurants are trying to stay alive and the supply of outdoor patio heaters can’t keep up with the massive demand.

Now health officials encourage you to stay home for your family Thanksgiving dinner and avoid mixing households.

“If you do have a holiday dinner or gathering…please, it must be outside.”

If you are outside in November, even here in California, you will need a patio heater. If you don’t have one already, good luck. Some stores are back-ordered until next year.

“The answer is always the same, don’t know when we’re gonna get’em, and you’re not the only one calling,” said Pryde.

Not everywhere is out of stock just yet so don’t give up. When in doubt, bundle up.