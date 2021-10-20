Residents call for change following deadly crash near Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A deadly crash Tuesday night in Fresno is shining a light on a bigger problem for one southeast Fresno neighborhood.

The California Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Tou Vue of Fresno died after he crashed on Kings Canyon Avenue near Temperance Avenue. They say he was speeding and likely didn’t see the end of the road, but he’s not the only driver to make that mistake.

The day following the crash, at least 5 to 6 cars were spotted having to do U-turns at the end of the road when they realized it wasn’t the highway entrance. It’s an easy mistake considering it used to be the old Highway 180, and when all you can see are the traffic lights ahead. People who live near this road say something needs to change.

“It’s just crazy how cars come more than 80 miles per hour,” said Rosalie Perez, who owns horses nearby.

There are signs warning of the end of the road line at Kings Canyon Avenue, but Perez says they are going unread.

“People don’t respect this is private property, they think this is a street to go in and out,” Perez said.

The end of the road is marked by where the pavement ends and becomes the private property, where Perez keeps her horses. Last night, they were feet away from the crash that left Vue dead.

“We came out here because we thought a car went in one of our horses,” Perez said.

It was a scary sight all too familiar, as is the debris that lines the property and what’s left of a fence, torn apart from crashes over the years. A crash last year ended up injuring the family dog.

“Anytime someone loses their life, that’s a horrible thing to see,” said Church at Southgate Pastor Gary Millsap.

Pastor Millsap hopes to see a solution to the confused drivers, even first responders, he routinely re-directs to the real Highway 180 entrance.

“Maybe something that has a warning sign that this is an end road for people that way at night, they can see it. Also with the maps, maps needed to be updated for your iPhone and google,” Millsap said.

He says crime is also a problem in the area.

“Yeah, it is a big issue, we’ve been broken into several times,” Pastor Millsap said.

In August, someone stole the church’s trailer full of thousands of dollars worth of items.

“It was all our seasonal outreach items, about $25 thousand dollars all said and done,” Millsap said.

From illegal dumping to racing and sideshows, officers hope drivers will make better choices and slow down.

“It’s a sad situation, please slow down know where you are at and drive safe,” said CHP-Fresno Sgt. Nick Ranger.

As for Tuesday night’s crash, officers don’t believe Vue was under the influence, but say he was speeding and didn’t see the end of the road.