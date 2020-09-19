Police investigate overnight shooting in Livingston

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Authorities responded around 8:55 p.m. to a shooting on Main Street in front of the Rite Aid.

When officers arrived they located a disabled car and some people. Officers detained and questioned them, who were determined to be the victims and a passerby.

The victims were identified as a 28-year-old man from San Jose and a 27-year-old woman from Merced.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspects had left just before the officers arrived.

The victim’s car was struck numerous times, but no one was shot.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined and is possibly gang-related, police say.

The suspected vehicle is described as a white or silver 4 door Sedan occupied by at least two males that fled south on Main Street.

The Livingston Police Department asks that anyone with information on the shooting call 209-394-7916.

