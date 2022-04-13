HOLLISTER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who was under the influence of alcohol crashed into a cemetery in Hollister, according to the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister police say on Wednesday morning that a driver with a blood alcohol content of .18% “decided to turn the Hillcrest Cemetery into a racetrack.”

Officials say that a dozen or more graves were damaged after the car rolled onto the field.

Police say the gravesites and monuments will be repaired.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Hollister Police Department said, “There is no humor here. Only irony. Because if people don’t get the message, they will end up in the cemetery, or worse yet, put someone else there. Impaired driving kills.”