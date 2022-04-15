TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 42-year-old transient man was fatally struck by a train according to the Tulare Police Department

Police say they responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck by a train around 7:19 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived they say they found the man just south of the Bardsley Avenue overpass in Tulare. Life-saving measures were performed on the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the train engineers said they were traveling north when they noticed the man sitting on the tracks. After multiple uses of an air horn, the man stood up and attempted to walk off the tracks, but it was too late and he was struck according to police.

Police say they have identified the man, and say he is a 42-year-old transient. Police have not released his identity at this time.

Police say they do not know if the man was impaired or what his motive was for sitting on the train tracks.