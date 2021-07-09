Pismo Beach sees 80% of visitors come from the Central Valley to beat the heat

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KGPE) As temperatures approach record high’s this weekend in the Central Valley, many residents are heading to Pismo Beach to escape the heat.

Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager Jorge Garcia says the influx of visitors is a welcome business for some restaurants and gift shops that may have been affected by the pandemic.

Garcia says 80% of tourists typically come from the Central Valley.

“Between spring break and Labor Day is traditionally our high season, and partially that coincides with the heat. So when the Central Valley typically has triple-digit heat, this becomes an escape,” says Garcia.

Since the pandemic, a new sign has been added to the beach where visitors can take photos, as well as some new restaurants and a new hiking trail, ahead of the busiest season of the year.

