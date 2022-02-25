PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE)- The Parlier community gathered on their high school baseball field Friday afternoon to remember the life of one of their pitchers who was shot and killed.

Ricardo Chavana was a starting pitcher for the Parlier Panthers.

“Starting last season, which was the first one back and my understanding is that he was really looking forward to it he was getting in really good shape and he was really excited about starting now,” Parlier Superintendent Gracie Guerrero said.

Chavana was shot and killed less than a week ago while inside his earlier home. Friday, his school took time to honor his memory.

“We were able to plan something that will be special, wouldn’t take away from the game but would definitely be able to bring our community together,” Guerrero said.

Dozens of family members and friends came to show support for the team and also remember the life of the young man who had so much life left to live.

“Having a moment of silence, lasting exactly 23 seconds which was his baseball number…a poster be forever in the back centerfield area of the field to have him be our angel in the outfield per say,” Guerrero said.

It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday, when investigators say shots were fired into Ricardo’s home. Police do not believe he was the intended target, but was hit and killed as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.