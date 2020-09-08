Officials hold joint press conference to address Creek Fire latest

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A joint press conference between officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service and CalFire is expected to begin at 7:00 P.M. to address the large fires forcing evacuation orders in parts of Fresno and Madera Counties.

The Creek Fire, last reported to be nearly 79,000 acres is said to be growing under “extreme conditions”, has not been contained at this point according to CalFire officials.

This story will be updated.

