FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As temperatures across the valley continue to dip below freezing, officials are advising the unhoused population to get out of the cold and make their way to a warming center.

Fresno Fire says when the temperature drops, calls for outside fires go up.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen a dramatic increase in homeless activity…we see people who are starting fires outside to keep themselves warm,” Johnathan Lopez with Fresno Fire said.

According to Fresno Fire, temperatures dropped below freezing Tuesday night, prompting a response to 14 fires.

“Some of these small fires can grow into big fires especially there’s a lot of vacant buildings and people break in there and they start fires in there often because there’s no electricity they don’t have any other sort of heat source,” Lopez said.

Monday, a fire broke out at a church thrift store on Dakota and Cedar Avenues, and authorities say there has been homeless activity there in the past. However, according to authorities, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says he understands the need for people to find a warm place to spend the night.

The city will be opening warming centers when temperatures drop below 36 degrees.

“We provide a location for folks to get off the streets, out of that cold environment,” Dyer said.

Fresno fire says they have responded to over 1,200 structure fires, and 67% of those they say were caused by homeless activity.

Warming centers are now open and will stay open through the weekend until temperatures warm back up according to city leaders.