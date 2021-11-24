Officers, airport gear up as people travel ahead of Thanksgiving



FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- As people hit the road for one of the busiest travel weekends, people should expect extra officers on the roads, busier traffic, and longer TSA lines at airports.

“We are very excited, you know, to finally be traveling,” said Merced resident Josie Pelayo who was at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. “

Pelayo and her husband are ready for their holiday weekend trip to Las Vegas.

“You know, it is going to be a little bit bittersweet because we won’t be there with the family but we will get some shopping done,” said Pelayo. “A little bit of gambling, just having some fun.”

As Pelayo and her husband headed out of Fresno, Alex Garcia’s plane arrived in the valley. He came from Dallas to visit his brothers.

“It feels good because last year, we couldn’t get anywhere,” said Garcia. “You know, being able to now actually come down feels nice.”

According to the Airport flight screen, only a couple of flights were delayed into Fresno Wednesday morning. However, officials recommended people should arrive early and expect long lines.

“We are expecting a lot more people on the roadways,” said California Highway Patrol Spokesperson Mike Salas.

Gas lines were backed up at Costco as people got ready to hit the road.

Salas said CHP has activated a maximum enforcement period. That means that every officer that is available will be on the road and on the lookout for dangerous drivers, especially those under the influence.

Salas said every year hundreds of impaired drivers are arrested statewide.

“We are trying to reduce property damage, injury, and death,” said Salas. “That being said, we are going to be focusing on impaired driving. Unfortunately, last year there were approximately 900 people arrested during that maximum enforcement period.”

Airport officials recommend people arrive around two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, to check with airlines to ensure flights are on schedule and on time and bring a mask.

Salas said drivers should be prepared including having a bag with blankets, food, and water.

Officials also recommend people who plan to drink to plan ahead with a designated driver or use a rideshare app because a DUI will cost upwards of $10,000.