New snow delays drivers looking for wintry scenes

Shaver Lake, Calif. (KGPE) – What was supposed to be a day of fun in the snow for Melania Lopez and her family quickly turned into a roadblock as a new patch of snow blanketed the roads heading up to Shaver Lake.

“I just wanted to go to the snow and have fun with my family, but we didn’t have chains so we’re just playing with the snow right here,” said Melania Lopez.

Some vehicles ended up getting stuck in a snowy ditch, which is why Caltrans says if you are going to see the snow – chain up.

John Ratliff’s vehicle was among dozens of cars that needed to pull over and put on chains – something he knows all too well this time of year.

“I’ve been working at the resort for 24 seasons now, so I’m pretty much used to this snow,” says Ratliff.

The winter wonderland is a welcome sight following one of the driest seasons on record.

“The snow levels are staying near 2000 feet, more or less, that is going to continue into tonight [Monday night],” said National Weather Service meteorologist, Felix Castro. “This one is really bringing a lot of snow, especially in the area of Grapevine, Tejon, it has been very, very active.”

The National Weather Service is expecting another layer of snow in the coming days.

“Things hopefully will improve, especially for these road conditions and definitely more snow coming up on Wednesday, so that’s great news,” says Castro.