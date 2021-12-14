New redistricting map approved by Fresno County supervisors

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County supervisors finalized a new redistricting map on Tuesday, but opponents continue to question its fairness and voting balance, branding it a partisan decision.

The final vote was 4-1, with Supervisor Sal Quintero the only one to oppose the map. The supervisors initially approved the map back in November.

“I truly believe that we’ve done everything possible to protect the geographic integrity of our local communities of interest, which is one of the things we’ve been talking about,” said Supervisor Steve Brandau.

However, organizations that disapproved of the map accuse the supervisors of picking a map that keeps them in power.

“The supervisors essentially adopted a map that was the same drawn in 1991,” said Common Cause’s Luis Huerta Silva.