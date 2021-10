SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) – If you’re in need of a job, the Sanger Job and Resource Fair is taking place on Tuesday.

The event is designed to connect those in need of work – to those with positions to fill.

The fair is taking place Tuesday between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. inside the Sanger Community Center, at 730 Recreation Avenue.

There is no pre-registration required for job seekers. Those in need of work are asked to simply show up with a resume and be prepared for a possible interview.