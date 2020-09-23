Nail salons allowed to reopen, Fresno County moves closer to next tier

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – For the first time, the state’s COVID-19 website shows Fresno County meeting metrics for the red tier, which would allow for more reopening.

Fresno County is reported to have a 6.3 daily case rate per 100,000 people and a 4.8% positivity rate.

However, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said they will have to continue this trend until Sept. 29 before moving into the red tier – and allowing for the reopening of indoor operations with modifications in businesses like restaurants and gyms.

“On Sept. 29, that evening, you can make a reservation at your favorite dine-in restaurant, which will be allowed to have indoor dining of 25% capacity,” Vohra said.

Fresno County will have to maintain a daily case rate at 7 or below and a positivity rate of 8% or below in order for that to happen.

If the county were to move into the red tier on Sept. 29, Vohra said schools would still have to wait until Oct. 13 to resume in-person learning.

However, he added that K-6 schools can apply for waivers. The state has already granted six elementary schools in Fresno County waivers to resume in-person learning.

Vohra on Tuesday also recognized the discrepancies in case rates on two state websites: the blueprint site and the site that lists daily case numbers.

“We’re gonna take this as our first week of red and hopefully next week we’ll also receive the same good news,” Vohra said.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services agency secretary, announced Tuesday that nail salons statewide would be allowed to reopen indoors with modifications.

“So statewide, nail salons allowed us to begin operations. We will be giving more information on that soon,” Ghaly said.

Vohra also spoke on it during the county’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

“We anticipate that definitely by the end of this that the nail salons and other related businesses that fall under cosmetology will be able to operate…” Vohra said.

