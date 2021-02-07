Merced Police investigate hit and run crash into house caught on camera

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a hit and crash involving a house that was caught on camera Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 1200 E. Olive Ave. around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic crash. Neighbors reported that a vehicle had crashed into a house and the vehicle occupants ran on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The collision caused a gas leak, Police said. Utility crews responded as nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle have not been identified. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Merced Police through Officer Calcagno at 209-385-6905 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.