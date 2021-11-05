Merced County non-profit opens temporary homeless shelter in Los Banos

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Merced County Community Action Agency is working to find permanent solutions for the homeless in Los Banos.

On Monday, the non-profit opened a 25 room, non-congregate temporary homeless shelter in the City of Los Banos in partnership with the County of Merced.

Over the past few weeks, the agency has been conducting outreach to the homeless living on the streets to tell them about the shelter’s opening and the services that they provide.

Director of Housing with the Merced County Community Action Agency Lucas Brown says the shelter has had a positive response from those wanting to use the shelter.

“Especially with last week’s weather a lot of the camps were flooded with rain and a lot of them are very eager to start coming indoors,” Brown says. “We’ve had a pretty positive response, especially with our opening today. They’re very excited.”

The 24-hour shelter is located at the La Plaza Inn, 2169 E. Pachecho Boulevard in Los Banos. Organizers say the temporary shelter will be open until March of next year.

Other services offered to the homeless at the shelter include case managers, security, meals, internet access and COVID-19 support on-site.

For more information visit the Merced County Community Action Agency website.

