FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- The Fresno City Council called a special meeting Wednesday over allegations of unethical taxpayer spending.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is calling for an independent audit of the city council and staff’s spending budget, to be ready within the next three weeks.

There are 79 city-issued credit cards that could be facing a potential audit.

Three of the four accused council members, Nelson Esparza, Miguel Arias, and Tyler Maxwell addressed last week’s allegations as ‘political weapons’.

“It is my hope that we can have something in place within the next three weeks,” said Mayor Dyer.

In the middle of a busy tax season, Mayor Dyer wants an independent audit to move forward as soon as possible.

“The intent of us seeking outside C.P.A. is for the very purpose of keeping it independent and objective. It is not going to be controlled by our controller’s office,” Dyer added.

Dyer’s statement is something both the city manager’s office and the controller himself agree with.

“When issues are raised when comments are made. When something is brought to my attention and whether that is you or a department in the city, I go in and I look at it,” said City Manager Georgeanne White.

“Given the nature of it I would strongly recommend that an outside firm take a look at this,” said City Controller Michael Lima.

“I certainly have a responsibility to have a third party determine if the policies were followed. When it gets to paying for things for people outside of the building, I think that’s when we get into the area,” White said.

“Well, we’re gonna let the external review take a look at us and everybody with a credit card,” Council President Nelson Esparza said when asked if he felt like all of his purchases fell in line with policies.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld did join the meeting in person. He says he’s happy with the progress being made on the audit.

“Those expenditures are inappropriate, they shouldn’t be reimbursed, they shouldn’t be happening at all. Some councilmembers want to call it political, it’s not political, it’s just a misuse of taxpayer money,” Bredefeld said.

Bredefeld also accuses city council member Esmeralda Soria of misusing her city-issued credit card. She was not present Wednesday.

If the audit is under $50,000 dollars, the mayor can issue the audit himself, but the city controller says it’ll be at least a six-figure price tag.

Thursday, the council could vote on moving forward with the review.