Maxie L Parks Community Center reopens in Fresno after 15 month closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – After more than 15 months of being closed, the Maxie Parks Community Center in West Fresno opened its doors to the public Wednesday.

The center was originally closed after a toxicology report found harmful chemicals in the groundwater, soil and soil vapor samples nearby and then Covid-19.

According to the city, test results show the chemicals were traced back to an old dry-cleaning business that used to operate on that lot and did not affect the air or drinking water.

“After two rounds of intensive testing, we confirmed that the contamination was not originated in this property and this contamination had not gone into our drinking water,” councilmember Miguel arias said.

While closed, the center re-painted its walls, put in new floors, and added new games for children to play.

Former Olympian and west Fresno native Maxie Parks says the center is important to him not because it bears his name, but because there’s no place like it in West Fresno.

“Senior citizens can take advantage of it throughout the daytime, our youth once they get out of school… they can come down, have activities, play basketball. There’s a period of training where the kids can come and do their homework. There will be people available to help them who might be having difficulty,” parks said.

Also, a million-dollar upgrade to the air conditioning system and plans to put in a track are underway.