FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – After a year-long break, the Tower District’s long-standing Mardi Gras parade tradition returned on Sunday afternoon.

A ‘Celebration of Art and Theater’ was the theme of this year’s Mardi Gras parade in the Tower District.

Among the sea of purple green and yellow colors, a variety of local floats filled Olive Avenue to show their support for the city and its long-standing tradition

“After coronavirus, everybody wants to be out,” explained parade-goer Joey Macias. “It’s a beautiful day for a Mardi Gras parade.”

He said the return of Fresno’s Mardi Gras parade is something he has been looking forward to.

The parade brings some good news to the area following a controversial battle between a church and one of the buildings’ landlords

“The Tower Theatre is not zoned for religious assembly the church has been meeting there in violation of zoning laws the city has not been enforcing zoning,” Jaguar Bennett with the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee told our station in a previous interview.

Bennett has been among those protestors who have gathered outside the theatre over the past several months.

“Businesses here that are bars, restaurants, businesses that usually don’t get placed next to a church,” said Bennett.

Their mission is far from over, but this afternoon the focus was on Mardi Gras, and the only sounds coming from Tower were music, and celebrations

“Especially with everything going on right now, this shows that the gay community, we’re not ready to step down yet and give it up.”