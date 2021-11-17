Man sentenced for killing estranged wife who shielded children from bullets outside Madera clinic

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – A man convicted of killing his estranged wife as she used her body to shield her children outside of a Madera health clinic was sentenced in Madera on Wednesday.

Julio Garay of Chowchilla murdered his wife Calley on July 14, 2020. He was sentenced for 1st Degree murder along with other charges that will put him behind bars for life.

“He is a callused predator,” said Calley’s father Keith Trout when speaking about Julio Garay. “He is a person who has no remorse or care about human life.”

Julio Garay was emotionless and silent in the Madera County Superior Courtroom as a Madera judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“J. Gray, I hate you. You are the reason I am where I am at,” said Trout when reading a letter his daughter had written to her husband before she passed. “You are the reason I am so scared and angry like I do. I hate you for hurting us. I hate you and I am no longer your wife. I am no longer your anything.”

Calley’s family said she was mentally and physically abused by her husband for years before she eventually escaped in May of 2020 and filed a restraining order against him.

A few months later, on July 14, Julio Garay found out about her medical appointment at this Madera Clinic.

Police said as Calley walked out, she was gunned down by Garay.

Even after being shot, Calley shielded her three sons that were all under the age of 6.

On Calley’s headstone it reads “for them I risked it all”‘.

“This trail is about a selfless mother who sacrificed everything in an attempt to save her family,” said Madera Co. Superior Judge Dale Blea. “It is also about an evil, self-absorbed narcissist who appeared laser-focused on destroying everything that was important to Calley.”

Calley’s family will have custody of the young children and the family said Julio Garay’s name will never be spoken again.

“Our homes will be filled with pictures of Calley,” said Calley’s cousin Curry Diaz. “We will tell them stories about her as a child, as a teenager, and as a mother. But his name will never be mentioned. He will be forgotten and Calley will live on forever.”

This year SB24 or Calley’s law was introduced by Senator Anna Cabellero. The bill was passed and protects domestic violence victims’ records like medical appointments from being shared with their abusers.

“If there were a way to bring Calley back, we would take it, but that is not an option. Calley was abused, hunted and murdered by her husband, and today a punishment was handed down that fits the crime. Because of Mr. Garay’s actions, their children have lost both parents. The entire situation is a tragedy. My hope is that some sort of closure and healing can begin now that justice has been served. Calley proudly said that she ‘risked it all’ for her children—they will grow up knowing that they had an amazing mother who made the ultimate sacrifice for them.” – Statement from Senator Cabellero.

Julio Garay has 60 days to appeal the ruling.