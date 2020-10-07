Man donates 800 pumpkins to Madera Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Like many parents Ricardo Hernandez was running out of ideas to keep his kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, when his four-year-old son mentioned planting pumpkins he couldn’t say no.

“And the kids planted all the seeds, so we gave them soil, but it was a big old mess,” said Hernandez. “But, it was a blast watching the kids planting the seeds.”

Hernandez said they planted more than 800 pumpkins behind PRO Mr. Z Realty with the goal of having a pumpkin patch when they were fully grown.

“We grew nearly half an acre of pumpkins and throughout the whole entire time we were on Google and YouTube looking up how to grow pumpkins. I have never grown a single vegetable in my life,” said Hernandez.

But because of COVID-19 restrictions Hernandez chose to not have a pumpkin patch and instead to donate all 800 pumpkins to Madera Unified students.

Erik Lowry is the Principal of Millview Elementery School. Lowry said this was a nice surprise because the students usually go to a pumpkin patch but since they are at home continuing their education, they are not able to get that chance.

“They would end up each receiving a pumpkin and they would bring that back where they would bring thank home,” said Lowry. “So, they are not able to do that this year because of distance learning so it’s just a very exciting thing that they are able to receive a pumpkin and it’s just by different means.”

On Wednesday students will get the chance to pick up their pumpkin when they pick up their school meals for the week.

Hernandez said he already has plans to do this again next year.

“So, we made a lot of mistakes this year. We grew the rows too close together the seeds were too close,” said Hernandez. “So, we grew a lot of little pumpkins. I was hoping for bigger pumpkins but now I know what to do next year so hopefully we can do this on a yearly basis.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.