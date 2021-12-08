Man accused of shooting at deputies found dead inside of crashed car, cause of death unknown

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – There are many questions still that need to be answered following an officer-involved shooting that took place in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of north and cedar and left one man dead.

The incident caused several roads near the area to be shut down, causing major traffic delays.

The events that unfolded on North and Cedar avenues, near the Highway 99 overpass, happened quickly, without warning, and in the middle of a busy workday.

“Our deputies were basically under attack with this man who was firing towards them,” said Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Investigators said the call, which prompted more than 50 officers to respond, as well as an armored S.W.A.T. vehicle, came in sometime around 3:30 in the afternoon and started as an investigation from the sheriff’s Ag Task Force Unit

“That investigation ended up in a pursuit, that vehicle fled from them, that pursuit came northbound here on cedar avenue and that suspect vehicle lost control,” said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The car the suspect was driving in ended up on its roof. It was then that authorities say he immediately began firing at deputies from the overturned vehicle

“We had a lot of cars coming off the freeway who was traveling on north avenue who were in that line of fire,” said Botti.

It is not known why the suspect fled from deputies, or if was killed by police or from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We were able to put our drone directly above the suspects’ vehicle to monitor him and his movement,” said Botti. “Once they monitored it long enough that they determined it was safe to approach that’s when it allowed deputies to move in closer and then they determined he was deceased”

His identity is not being released at this time, but Botti said the situation could have turned out far worse than it did.

“It was a great job by everybody collectively to work together to make sure nobody was hurt all of our people are going to be going home tonight so we’re very happy anytime we have an outcome like that,” Botti said.

He credits the quick efforts of all involved that kept residents driving near the scene away from harm’s way.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time it is also not known why he fired at deputies.