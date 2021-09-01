Madera County launches new incentive program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A new tactic to get people vaccinated in Madera County was announced Wednesday.

A program was launched to give fully inoculated people access to special deals at certain businesses in town.

Rocio Hernandez’s dress shop is one of more than a dozen businesses starting off the county’s newest effort to increase the vaccination rate.

“I think everywhere there’s people that don’t want to get vaccinated. I don’t know why, but I don’t think it’s right, because we get protection through the vaccines,” she said.

The Madera County Department of Public Health, Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Yosemite are launching the Vaccine Deals Program.

They will provide wristbands to anyone fully vaccinated who lives or works in the county. The bands earn special offers and discounts at participating businesses, which include restaurants, entertainment options, and more.

A statement from the department of health reads:

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19. Currently, in Madera County, 46.40% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.”

In California, 56% of residents are vaccinated statewide.

Hernandez said her shop will offer a buy one get one 50% off promo. She’s hoping this latest push will increase vaccine awareness while giving local businesses like hers a boost.

“It’s our hope to help, and get a little bit of help from the customers,” she said.

The program runs through the end of the year and businesses can still sign up to participate.

For more information visit MCDPH’s Vaccine Deals page.

www.MaderaCounty.com/VaccineDeals for a complete list of participating businesses and locations where the wristbands are distributed.

Businesses may also sign up through this webpage.