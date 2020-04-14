Local healthcare worker tests positive

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Cardiovascular tech, Jon Furlow who works at a Fresno hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus and shares his personal battle.

“My body was really hot to the touch, chills during the night, a really bad sore throat, that’s how it started, but I wasn’t thinking I was gonna have the coronavirus or anything like that. I just thought I was feeling bad that night.”

Furlow, who’s 49, says he is living proof that even those who wear protective gear are at risk.

“We take the safe precautions all the time, but you just don’t think you’re going to get it, you know. And when you do get it, like I have… Just keep yourself with masks on all the time, take all the proper procedures, wash your hands, just try to be as safe as possible. You just never know if you’re going to get it because whoever you come in contact with–I mean they could have it.”

Furlow is on his fifth day of complete isolation and says coworkers, friends and family are supportive and constantly checking up on him.

In good spirits, he jokes that he is taking show recommendations from anyone and watching plenty of TV.

“I’ve had a lot of suggestions from Tiger King to a lot of other different suggestions, so it’s going to be a long two weeks , but I definitely will get through it.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.