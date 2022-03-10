FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Today Central Valley officials sparred with PG&E over a proposed rate hike.

“Enough is enough,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer as he addressed the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday via phone. “I along with the city councilmembers and 500,000 residents who call Fresno Home are pleading with the Utilities Commission to not allow for these ongoing increases.”

The hearing which was held online, allowed residents and officials to make public comments about the proposed 22% rate increase for the years 2023-2026.

“We are #2 in poverty in the state of California and these absorbent PG&E rates can not be sustained,” said Dyer.

According to data provided by the city of Fresno, PG&E has increased by 85% from 2009 to 2019 and an additional 22% in 2022.

“Kilowatts are killing us and the people are suffering,” said Madera Mayor Pro Tem Anita Evans.

Madera Officials said on top of the financial burden, the lack of electricity capacity in Madera is driving residents away.

“The lack of energy is single-handly stalling large-scale industrial projects the lack of jobs has the potential to cripple our local economy. We feel that PG&E wants our support, it must address our needs,” said Madera Mayor Santos Garcia.

A PG&E spokesperson declined to go on camera said the 2022 rate increase was due to the natural gas prices, which this winter was 90% higher than the year before.

The company also argued that the rate increase work to reduce wildfire risk and maintain the company’s gas transmission and pipeline systems.

In a statement, PG&E said: “The most important responsibility is providing safe, reliable, and clean energy to our customers while working to keep customers’ costs as low as possible”

PG&E also provided the below links:

This is the very beginning of the hearing process, there will be another public hearing for the Central Valley at 6:00 p.m. If you would comment you can do that here.