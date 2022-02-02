Kids encouraged to try hockey for free at Fresno ice rink ahead of Winter Olympics

CBS47 News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Local athletes are working to perfect their skills at an ice rink in Fresno as they aspire to someday participate in the Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, ice skaters and hockey players were at the Gateway Ice Center on Marks Avenue to showcase their talents ahead of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Organizers of the Fresno Youth Hockey are encouraging local youth, ages 4-16, to get out on the ice and try hockey for themselves, free of charge.

The next 4-week Fresno Youth Hockey session will kick off at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Gateway Ice Center.

You can find more information about the program and sign up on the Fresno Youth Hockey website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm