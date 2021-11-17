Ken Malloy, Central Valley legend set for retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — CBS47 anchor and Central Valley news icon Ken Malloy announced Wednesday that he is headed for retirement after nearly 39 years of journalism.

Malloy, who started his career in 1984, has anchored more than 30,000 newscasts and written more than 10,000 stories.

“Every good story has a beginning, middle and an end. But, I’ve always been mindful of the epilogue.” KEN MALLOY

“To put that into perspective – when I started anchoring the news – Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States,” explains Malloy.

Malloy has a huge list of people to thank, all of which he included in his Facebook post announcing his retirement.

“I want to thank God for his peace, providence, protection and provision. Without Him I am nothing,” said Malloy. “Because of His blessings, I am able to walk away from broadcasting with an attitude of gratitude. I am truly blessed.”

Planning on making the move back to Texas, Malloy says he hopes to give back in some capacity.

